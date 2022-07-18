If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Between blow drying, styling, and dips in the pool this summer, our hair can start to look pretty dry, damaged, and dull by September. But don’t give up, ladies – there is hope for getting back your gorgeous, healthy hair! Right now, Nordstrom is selling a set of Olaplex’s best selling products, all packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine that will tame your tresses.

The Olaplex Bond Maintenance System at Nordstrom is a bundle of the three products you need ASAP for your hair. The set includes a jumbo-size No. 3 Hair Perfector (8.5 oz.), a full-size No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (8.5 oz.), and a full-size No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner (8.5 oz.). The simply three-step system can be used two to three times a week for very damaged hair.

As one shopper raves, “This stuff is amazing! I use everything in the line and my hair has never been so healthy. I love everything about this.” Plus, Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian swear by the brand.

Image: Olaplex. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Olaplex Bundle $99 (from $137) Buy now Sign Up

Here’s how the system works: Before you wash your hair, apply No. 3 Hair Perfector generously to damp hair from scalp to ends until hair is thoroughly saturated. This product is a concentrated hair treatment that strengthens hair from within, helping to reduce breakage and improving look and feel. Leave on for a minimum of 10 minutes (or longer if desired), and then rinse from hair.

Next, lather and massage No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo into wet hair, concentrating on the roots. This highly moisturizing, reparative shampoo leaves hair healthier, shinier and more manageable with each use. Rinse well.

Finally, apply a generous amount of No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner from root to tips. Leave on for three minutes, then rinse. This conditioner helps restore, hydrate, and repair hair without adding excess weight.

“I usually buy these products full price every other month, so I’m stocking up!” notes one happy customers. “The larger size No.3 is a great addition and makes me more inclined to do my treatments more often between my salon visits. My hair has never looked or felt so nice since I started using their products!”

We can practically hear our split ends crying out to be rescued by this Olaplex hair-care system. Hold on, hair, help is on the way!