We Found The Best (Most Unexpected) Place to Shop for PS5s on Sale

As part of HSN’s 45th Birthday celebration, there are so many items on major sale, from kitchen appliances to style deals. But we suggest you get a headstart on a ton of discounted electronics before the holiday shopping begins. And particularly with the PlayStation 5 bundles that will make the perfect gift for your children. The premium device allows extremely fast load times, crisp audio, and haptic feedback for the ultimate gaming experience. Gaming sets are definitely not cheap, but they’re a better value when you take into account the accessories, vouchers, and even multiple games included in the overall package. Plus, the free shipping and marked-down prices make shopping a bit easier.

Your child can enjoy various PlayStation games nonstop while you can save a couple of bucks, making it a win-win situation for everyone. Whether it’s an NBA 2K22 or Call of Duty Vanguard game set, there is a PlayStation bundle on sale for every gamer’s interest. So, don’t hesitate to take advantage of these discounts happening right now at HSN. Take a look below at the PlayStation 5s on sale for a limited time.

PlayStation 5 Disc Version Console

Save $60 on this PlayStation 5 that comes with software vouchers and gaming accessories. For just under $100, this disc version offers all the essential pieces for your child to play their favorite games.

PlayStation 5 Disc Version Console $999, originally $1,059.99

PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Your family can immerse themselves in the Spider-Man multiverse thanks to this particular PlayStation 5 set. Along with accessories and vouches, it comes with the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man $1,049.99, originally $1,119.99

PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22

Football season might be over right now, but that doesn’t mean it has to completely end. This PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22 lets the game continue without ever leaving the comfort of one’s own home. Get $55 off the set right now at HSN.

PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22 $1,109.99, originally $1,164.99

PlayStation 5 Console with Vanguard Game

This PlayStation 5 console comes with a best-selling video game franchise, accessories, and vouches for $85 less. Opt for this Call of Duty Vanguard PlayStation version for the next birthday or early holiday gift.

PlayStation 5 Console with Vanguard Gam $1,079.99, originally $1,164.99

PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22 Game

Give your favorite basketball team off-season support with the PlayStation 5 Console with NBA2K22. From bundled goodies to accessories, this gaming kit has everything you need to get your go-to team to victory.

PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22 Game $1,079.99, originally $1,149.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Version Console with Accessories and 2 Vouchers

Although a video game is not included in this package, you can still get the digital version of the PlayStation 5 console with accessories and vouchers for under $100.

PlayStation 5 Digital Version Console $979.99, originally $1,099.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Console w/$25 PSN Card

Get double the deal with this special PlayStation 5 Digital Console. Unlike the other discounted PlayStation 5 bundles, a $25 PlayStation network gift card is attached to this one along with $60 off the console set.

PlayStation 5 Digital Console w/$25 PSN Card $1,009.99, originally $1,069.99

PlayStation 5 Console with 3 Games

This 3-in-1 gaming set is a safe bet if you’re unsure which game is their favorite. This all-inclusive Playstation 5 package includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Destiny 2 games. Best part? It’s marked down for $100 less.