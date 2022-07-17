This ‘Easy-to-Use’ Hair Dryer Brush for 75% Off Reportedly Gives ‘The Perfect Blowout’ & Is a Great Dupe for the Viral Drybar Brush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know how or when it happened, but hair-drying brushes have been all the rage the past few years. Why have just a hairbrush and a blow dryer when you can have one handy tool? It seems like a new one comes out nearly every day. Our eyes have been set on the Drybar Blow Dryer Brush,

but we’re not too crazy about the $150 price tag. But Amazon shoppers may have found a powerful dupe that’s a fraction of the price.

For nearly 75 percent off, you can snag this Drybar dupe on Amazon for less than $40. Sere what Amazon shoppers are saving about the heavily discounted beauty tool below.

The ROUUO Hair Dryer Brush

is a four-in-one blow dryer brush that reportedly helps you achieve the voluminous locks you want. Both easy-to-use and multi-functional, this hair brush can help you achieve, as customers say, “the perfect blowout.” Good for any hairstyle, the unique design makes it so easy to use that even your teens can use it easily.

Per the brand, all you have to do is press the on button and brush your hair as normal, but with more precision to ensure you get every strand dry and styled.

Shoppers have been loving this dupe, with one shopper saying, “This product is very simple to use- not to mention the heat alongside the brush is oddly relaxing. My hair looks as if i had just stepped out of the salon after every use!”

Another shopper called it an “easy to use” tool, saying: “I can honestly say it is a quick and easy product to use. I have long hair and with a normal blow dryer and brush, it would take a long time to dry my hair straight. With this dryer being all in one, I can do my entire head in 8 minutes. It’s also great for a touch the next day if you want to add some volume without re-doing your hair completely.”

