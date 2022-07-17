Sofía Vergara’s Go-To Product for Her Powerful Anti-Aging Routine Is This ‘Magic’ Sunscreen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the Queen of throwback photos and jaw-dropping mirror selfies, it’s understandable that fans want to know every detail of Sofía Vergara’s anti-aging skincare routine. And we finally found one of her staples!

The Modern Family alum has been very vocal about the importance of sunscreen for one’s skincare routine. She previously told People she wished she had applied sunscreen much earlier in life. “In my 20s, I started to use sunblock on my face. I wish I had put it on my chest too.”

So you may wonder which sunscreen she swears by, and according to Women’s Health, her go-to is from a beloved, gentle brand. She said she adores the La-Roche Posay sunscreen, which she said “is great for sensitive skin. It’s my go-to.”

Courtesy of La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50, $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen

is a gentle but potent sunscreen with an SPF of 50. The tinted mineral sunscreen is a non-greasy, fast-absorbing sunscreen that has protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

Per the brand, the Amazon favorite is super easy to apply. All you have to do is shake the sunscreen before massaging it into the skin under your makeup.

On Amazon alone, this sunscreen has over 10,500 reviews at 4.5 stars, with customers raving about it. One shopper even described it as “magic,” saying: “I notoriously burn on my face, specifically my cheeks right under my eyes. It doesn’t matter if I use 30 SPF or 100 SPF. No brands have protected me like this one… I highly recommend for anyone with rosacea, uneven skin or simply anyone who just burns. This stuff was magic.”

Along with being available on Amazon, you can snag this sunscreen at Ulta, Lovely Skin, Dermstore, and Target.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: