Drew Barrymore Swears by This $9 Tool That Customers Say Is a ‘Must Have’ for Makeup Removal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When something is Drew Barrymore approved, it’s good in our books. Earlier this year, Barrymore took to TikTok to show her beloved fans her nighttime skincare routine to help herself wind down. In the video, she showed the products she’s loving right now, including a sustainable product for removing makeup.

She started the video by saying, “I just used my Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads.” Now it’s no secret that celebrities love Garnier, but we’re itching to know more about this Barrymore-approved pad.

Courtesy of Garnier Garnier.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads $8.99, originally $10.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads

are a powerful and reusable set of cotton rounds that you can use for up to 1,000 washes. Ditch those wasteful rounds for this easy-to-wash alternative that nearly 1,600 Amazon shoppers alone have adored.

Per the brand, all you have to do to properly use them is saturate the eco pad with your choice of micellar water, press it into your skin to wipe off the makeup, and no harsh rubbing is required!

One Amazon customer called the Barrymore-approved pads a “must-have,” saying: “These are super soft and easy to keep clean. Taking off makeup is easy with these mini makeup towels.”

Another shopper added that the pads are “clutch,” saying: “This product has made me seek forgiveness for my sins. I gave up my addiction to cotton rounds one afternoon when I was browsing Amazon and it recommended these based on my last makeup remover purchase… I’ve gone through 4 cycles now of washing them and the condition remains like new. Good way to treat yo’ self while also treating the Earth too.”

Along with Amazon

, you can buy these at Ulta, Wal-Mart, and Bed, Bath, & Beyond.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: