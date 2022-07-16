Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.

Thanks to Amazon, we may have found a simple (and super affordable) way to organize a known irritant in our kitchen: the paper plates. They’re everywhere; no matter where you put them, they never stay in the right place. But thanks to this $5 tool, that annoyance can be a thing of the past.

The Camco Pop-A-Plate

is a $5 space-saving tool that is perfect for storing your paper plates out of sight. Instead of having a bunch strewn about the kitchen, you and your little ones can easily grab the plates from this discreet under-the-counter holder.

Along with being a space-saving staple, this can hold up to 125 plates, so it can handle hefty loads. Now, per the brand, all you have to do is mount it where you wish to put it, with the included wall mounting hardware.

Amazon shoppers have been obsessing over this tool, with nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon. One shopper left a review saying, “I’ve had one of these in my kitchen for nearly 6 years – I consider it to be essential for any kitchen with kids in the house. Its low profile doesn’t stand out in the kitchen, but it keeps paper plates within easy reach and cuts down on the number of dishes needing to be washed.”

Another reviewer added, “Very easy to install. Took no time at all. Just have to remember to install it straight! I forgot it twisted on. We used to keep plates in the cabinet but they took up so much room. Now I have my cabinet space back!”

