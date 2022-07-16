Snag These Jennifer Aniston-Approved Picks For Up to 35% Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s her go-to candle or her secret to glowing, toned skin, we instantly adore anything Jennifer Aniston puts her stamp of approval on. The Friends star knows how to treat herself with every part of her beauty routine, from the finest hair masks to the viral toning tools we dream about. The movie star is all about feeling and looking good, so why wouldn’t we want to stock up on products that can give that feeling?

For Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale, you can get hundreds of skincare, makeup, and hair care products that are celebrity and shopper-approved. From Olaplex to Charlotte Tilbury, there’s something for everyone at this sale. Now, while we love all the luxurious products on sale, our eyes are set on Anniston-approved products. Whether they come on their own or in must-have sets, we’re revamping our routines to be all Aniston.

Get up to 35 percent off and see these Aniston-approved picks available on sale below!

Mario Badescu Drying Duo Set — $24.00 with a $34.00 value

Courtesy of Mario Badescu Mario Badescu.

Per Elle, Aniston has raved about the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, a powerful lotion for targeting problem areas quickly and effectively. Not only is it approved by Aniston, but stars like Kylie Jenner and Drew Barrymore adore the now-discounted lotion.

OLAPLEX Bond Maintenance™ Set — $99.00 with a $137.00 value

Courtesy of OLAPLEX OLAPLEX.

For Aniston’s luscious locks, she told Marie Claire Australia that she adores the No.3 Olaplex hair mask. The beloved brand has an exclusive set that can fit anyone’s hair needs, including the Aniston-approved mask.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit — $135.00 with a $209 value

Courtesy of NuFACE NuFACE.

Aniston has raved about the NuFACE sculptor for her toned face time and time again. This start model is beloved by many for its effective results that we know Aniston would approve of.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set — $196.00 with a $280 value

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury.

Along with the clay mask, Aniston’s behind-the-scenes snapshot of her makeup artist’s trailer showed another lavish Charlotte Tilbury product, per New Beauty. In the midst was the award-winning and glowing Magic cream mask, and for the Nordstrom sale, you can get that and two more refills.

