There’s a Pokemon Advent Calendar Exclusively at Target & You Can Pre-Order It Now

I know summer is only halfway over, but that doesn’t stop me from fantasizing about the holiday season. October through January is definitely my favorite time of the year because I get to decorate my apartment in theme for the festivities. If you’re already over the sweltering heat and are dreaming about the cozy chilly season, it’s never too early to get into the holiday head space. Plus now, at Target, they’re selling preorders for certain holiday items, like this Pokemon-themed advent calendar that’s fun for the whole family to pop open and enjoy.

My favorite thing about advent calendars is that nowadays, you can literally find one that suits any interest. From wine calendars to cheese calendars to of course, beauty calendars, there’s something for everyone. This Pokemon advent calendar feature 24 punch-out slots to retrieve 24 different Pokemon action figures on each day leading up to December 25.

Character favorites like Charmander, Squirtle, Psyduck and of course, Pikachu are all included. Plus, they are outfitted in holiday themes, donning winter hats and scarves with other holiday accessories. Grab a wine calendar for you and a Pokemon calendar for the kids and have fun opening them up at the same time to celebrate Christmas.

Pokemon Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Target.

You can even save the cutouts that come in this calendar and use them to decorate your mantle, or shelf area in a kid’s room. Pop up the box that it comes in for a full winter-scene background that you can adorn with twinkle lights and create an epic holiday display.

If you can’t wait for the holidays, select Pokemon action figures are also on sale now through the weekend. This calendar is expected to ship within the next few months, so make sure to get your pre-order in now so you don’t miss out on this Target exclusive.