Kylie Jenner (and I) Have These Camo Spanx Leggings & They’re on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wondered what celebrities wear to be comfortable post partum? Well, we do know that Kylie Jenner loves a comfortable pair of Spanx camo leggings, and, it they happen to also be one of my favorite pairs, too. As a busy, working mom, I find myself dressing in more comfortable clothes more and more. I would not be able to run errands, comfortably work, and keep up with my seven-year-old daughter without these compression leggings.

The Camo Spanx leggings typically cost around $68, but you can add them to your closet for under $45 if you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You don’t want to miss the chance to wear these comfortable pants every day. Even though they have a compression fit, the pants, move with your body without feeling constricting. They also have the softest material, so much so, that you’ll forget you’re wearing pants.

Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings — $44.90, originally $68.00

Spanx

But don’t take my word for it, plenty of shoppers rave about the leggings. “These are ether best things since sliced bread. Never understood that saying, but it seems appropriate since I eat bread, and these leggings make it look like I don’t,” one shopper wrote.

Another even called the seamless pants an “early maternity alternative,” before adding, “I’m 15 weeks pregnant and needed legging that would not cut into my middle, but also ones that wouldn’t be really baggy up top. These really fit the bill. They stay tight throughout the day and don’t bag at the knees, which is a must. The weave of the material is really nice, and I appreciate the full coverage.”

A final reviewer gave the camo Spanx an “A+” They also said, “Got these on sale but would be happy to pay full price. I wasn’t sure when I first opened the package about the material but now that I have worn them a bunch, I am in love.”

Hurry, you don’t want to miss these comfortable leggings. If we’ve learned anything from other Nordstrom Anniversary sales, it’s that when Spanx go on sale, they never stay in stock. Don’t miss out this year, and add the loved leggings to your cart now.