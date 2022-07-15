If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Patterns are always a hit in the summertime, especially when worn by the Duchess of Cambridge. That’s right, Kate Middleton has been known to favor polka dots on multiple occasions this summer. But that’s no surprise as the pattern is effortlessly classy, timeless, and cute. And as shown earlier this month, the duchess can’t get enough of the dotted style. She was spotted wearing a polka dot midi dress in azure blue from Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon, per Star Style. However, this royal-approved piece is not cheap, to say the least. The designer dress may not be in everyone’s budget, but we’ve found other polka dot dresses that definitely fit the bill. And these budget-friendly dress alternatives look as good as the original. Whether you sport it or not, polka dots are here to stay according to Kate Middleton.

So, take a look below at these affordable polka dot dresses to wear on repeat right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lulus Ready to Treat Midi Dress

Image: Lulus. Courtesy of Lulus.

Nothing’s as flattering to the figure as this cute and flirty polka dot dress. Lulus’s Ready To Treat dress comes in a midi-length like the duchess’s one but accentuates the frame more. It features an A-line design, a bustier bodice, and tan polka dots that give it a charming look. And it’s just under $70.

Ready to Treat Midi Dress $68 Buy now Sign Up

CECE Polka Dot Babydoll Dress

Image: CECE. Courtesy of CECE.

Looking for a classic polka dot dress? Opt for this CECE babydoll dress at Nordstrom that features lovely tiered ruffles, a flouncy skirt, and puffed sleeves.

Polka Dot Babydoll Dress $89 Buy now Sign Up

GRECERELLE Women’s Maxi Dress

Image: GRECERELLE / Amazon. Courtesy of GRECERELLE / Amazon.

This colorful maxi dress from Amazon gives you the exact look of Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress she wore at Wimbledon. The color, pattern, and elegant fit are all offered in this amazon dress. Best part? It comes in 10 different polka dot shades for just $41.

GRECERELLE Women's Maxi Dress $40.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

J. Crew Tiered Midi Dress

Image: J. Crew. Courtesy of J. Crew.

Treat yourself to this tiered polka dot midi dress that’s on sale for just under $115. It’s the perfect summer dress that keeps things loose, flowy, and undeniably stylish.

Tiered midi dress $114.99, originally $128 Buy now Sign Up

Madewell Lorelei Mini Dress

Image: Madewell. Courtesy of Madewell.

Madewell’s Lorelei Mini Dress elevates the Kate Middleton-loved pattern with a textural clip dot version. This sweet dress feels airy in all the right places, and it has pockets! Good news? It’s currently 40 percent off right now.