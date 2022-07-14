These Are the Top 7 Products That SheKnows Readers Bought This Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

And just like that, Amazon Prime Day has come and gone. This year, the highly anticipated sale started on July 12th and ended on July 13th. The sale featured markdowns across beauty, home, electronics, toys, and more on the website. According to an Amazon press release, “This year was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business,” the mega-retailer reported.

SheKnows readers definitely shopped the sale, and couldn’t get enough of celebrity-loved beauty items, home organizers, and even smart electronic devices. Missed Prime Day? Don’t worry. You can still shop some of the best-selling items today. The best news? Most items are still on sale!

Ahead, see our favorite products that our readers bought this year.

Electronics

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker

According to a report released by Amazon, “Amazon Devices had a record-breaking Prime Day, selling more devices than any other Prime Day event.” If you need to grab another device for your home, now is the best time to snag one — they’re sttill on sale today at Amazon.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker $49.99, originally $59.99

Beauty

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush

Amazon reported that Oral-B electric toothbrushes were some of the top-selling items this Prime Day. This electric toothbrush gives teeth that “just at the dentist” look and feel, without the appointment to see your provider.

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush $99.99, originally $199.99

Crema de Tepezcohuite

SheKnows readers couldn’t get enough of this collagen cream that Salma Hayeck swears by. The cream is so good that the actress shared in an interview with Town and Country that she doesn’t get botox or filters: “I haven’t done anything. I don’t know how to explain it.” And, if you missed it for Prime Day, you can still grab a jar of the cream for under $9 .

Crema de Tepezcohuite $8.85, originally $11.00

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum

If you didn’t catch this line erasing serum that Jane Fonda uses, head to Amazon now to add it to your cart. The serum was a top-selling product among SheKnows shoppers this year, and it’s no surprise why. The serum has powerful antioxidant ingredients that help with cell turnover, revealing youthful-looking skin.

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum $34.04

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer With SPF 30

A great anti-aging serum doesn’t have to break the bank. This hydrating moisturizer from RoC is one to add to your current skincare lineup — it smooths lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. And, it deeply moisturizes the skin without leaving it with a greasy look. But the benefits don’t stop there. The formula also includes SPF 30 to protect the skin.

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer $18.97, originally $29.99

Home

Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer

Chances are you’ve seen organizational videos all over TikTok. If they’ve put you in a cleaning mood, then you’re going to want this under-the-sink organizer that makes spring cleaning supplies and other household items a breeze.

Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer $24.97, originally $29.97

Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids

Shoppers also love these food storage containers that make sure your leftovers and produce stay fresh. The 60-piece system also comes with lids so that you don’t have to purchase them separately.