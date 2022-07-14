If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can’t scroll through your social media these days without being hit with a video raving about that Halara dress. Chances are you already know the one — it’s the brand’s Wannabe Everyday Activity Dress that has a built-in bra and exercise shorts. Outdoor Voices sells a similar dress, too, for $100. But before you click “buy,” check out this Amazon dupe first.

The Ewedoos Tennis Dress, which is currently on sale for just $36.99, is made with a comfy 4-way stretch sweat-wicking spandex material that lets you move how you want to. The shorts are built in, but the bra is removable, so can add your own bra underneath or leave the padding in for supreme coverage.

And according to those who have tried this dress, it’s actually better than both the Halara and Outdoor Voices versions.

Ewedoos Tennis Dress

Image: Ewedoos Image: Ewedoos

“I love this dress!!! It is better than the brand Halara,” one reviewer wrote. “It fits better, feels better and I can’t take it off!!! I’m going to order one in every color!!!! ORDER THIS DRESS and skip all the rest!”

And another five-star reviewer wrote, “This dress is amazing!! I have two of the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dresses which are $100 each. I wear them all the time, so wanted one more in another color, but they’re so expensive that I decided to look for a cheaper alternative. I was worried the quality would be poor since these are so affordable but it’s actually great! I ordered white and it is not at all see-through and is very flattering. The fabric is incredibly soft and stretchy and I love the fit of the romper/bra lining. Do yourself a favor and buy this over the more expensive brands – I like it even better!”

So before you splurge on the Wannabe or the Exercise Dress, check out this version first and keep your wallet happy.