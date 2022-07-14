If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has officially entered the home decor space. Beauvais just launched a tropics-inspired decor line with HSN called Garcelle at Home, and the pieces will transport your space to an island vacation inspired by Beauvais’ roots.

“Somebody pinch me!” Beauvais wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to tell you that I’m launching my very own home decor collection! #GarcelleatHome is inspired by my Haitian roots and I cannot wait for you all to get a taste of the island life from the comfort of your own home.”

But enough talking about it, let’s dive into some of our favorite pieces from the new line.

Garcelle at Home 3-Piece Reversible Tropical Dream Comforter Set

Give your bedroom a tropical refresh with this 3-Piece Reversible Tropical Dream Comforter Set. One side features teal and green palm fronds while the other has a leopard print in a matching color scheme. You can pick this set up in sizes from Twin to California King, and each set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams.

Garcelle at Home 4-Piece Tropical Microfiber Sheets

Pair your new comforter with a set of Garcelle at Home microfiber sheets. Available in six fun tropical-themed prints and in sizes ranging from Twin and Twin XL up through California King, you can turn your bedroom into a beachfront hotel. And each sheet set comes in a cute matching storage bag.

Garcelle at Home Set of 4 Beaded Palm Leaf Placemats

Wow your dinner guests with these gorgeous palm leaf placemats that are actually beaded. Available in four different colorways, these placemats will shimmer in candlelight and be the perfect backdrop for any summer dish.

Garcelle at Home Set of 3 Flameless Candles

Speaking of candlelight, the Garcelle at Home line also includes three flameless candles that come in either lilac, green, or teal. The remote control allows you to set them on a 2- to 8-hour timer as well as customize the amount of light these candles give off. And each candle features a beautiful botanical engraving of palm leaves and flowers.

Garcelle at Home Fringed Cotton Stripe Throw

And during the cool summer nights, you’ll definitely want to wrap yourself up in the Garcelle at Home Fringed Cotton Stripe Throw. Available in pink, caramel, green, and teal, this summery blanket is perfect for those nights spent on the beach or out by the fire pit. It’s 100% cotton, super-soft, and ready to warm you up after a perfect summer day.

Summer can last all year round when you decorate with pieces from Garcelle at Home. Check out Beauvais’s entire HSN collection here.