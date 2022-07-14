If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have curls, then you probably have an entire shelf dedicated to keeping them styled, hydrated, and free from frizz. Now is the time to try out a few new products to potentially add to that shelf because Ulta is hosting a buy-one-get-one-50%-off sale on all curly hair products — and there are some really great formulas included in this deal.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ brand Pattern is part of the Ulta sale, and if you haven’t yet tried the Pattern Leave-In Conditioner, now is the time to do so. It’s a lightweight formula that detangles and hydrates curls when you’re fresh out of the shower and helps define your curl pattern.

“I have really thick long curly hair and it’s so hard to find a conditioner that actually works!” one five-star reviewer said. “This product is amazing! It keeps my curls from frizzing and it doesn’t weigh my hair down at all.”

Curlsmith’s beloved Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash is a co-wash, 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner that gently cleanses your scalp and curls without stripping your hair of natural oils. This formula gives you more body, more definition, and is perfect for those traveling down protective the no-poo path.

“Typically In the past I never liked co-washing my hair because everyone that I had tried left me feeling that my hair wasn’t clean,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I decided to try this one because of the positive reviews. I absolutely love it…after using my hair and scalp clean.”

The clean and cruelty-free Haitian Black Castor Oil from Kreyòl Essence Is a punch of hydration for all curl types. It promotes thick, shiny, long hair. And it’s even great for skin, too!

“I have very thick and hard to moisturize type 4B hair,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This oil is the BEST castor oil I’ve ever used. It leaves my hair super soft and silky and moisturized and it has really improved the health of my hair. I HIGHLY recommend for black folx!”

Check out all the offerings in the Ulta BOGO 50%-off sale and pick up a pair of products (or more) that may just make all those other products on your curl shelf obsolete!