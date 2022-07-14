Celeb-Loved Ouai Haircare Is 25% Off During This Post-Prime Day Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day may have wrapped up last night, but the deals are still here. Amazon is offering 25% off the celebrity-loved OUAI haircare brand right now, so you can get your hair in tip-top shape for the rest of the summer.

Founded by hairstylist to the stars, Jen Atkin, and loved by celebs like the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Albs, Ouai hair products are seriously top-notch. Luckily, the entire range of OUAI products is on sale at Amazon today, but there are a top few contenders you may want to draw your attention to.

First, the OUAI Leave-In Conditioner

spray is a bestselling heavy lifter. Not only does it add shine, smooths frizz, and detangles your hair, but it also acts as a heat protectant, stopping the damage before it starts.

OUAI Leave-In Conditioner

It has over 6,100 five-star ratings, with one reviewer writing, “OUAI is like a nectar from the Gods for hair!” When they pair the leave-in conditioner with a few drops of argon oil, “my thick hair is so soft and silky. I get compliments all the time … I would honestly pay $100 per bottle for this stuff, it works that well for MY hair. I hope others have the same results because this cannot EVER stop being available!”

Another Holy Grail OUAI item is the Wave Spray

. This stuff is like the beach in a bottle. It gives texture, body, and shine without causing damage. This is because it’s made with rice protein instead of drying sea salt.

OUAI Wave Spray

“Best wave product out there,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Physically cannot make your hair look bad. I don’t even have wavy hair and I look like I’m on Sports Illustrated when I use this.”

And another must-see is the OUAI Shampoo, which is specifically formulated for fine, medium, or thick hair. It’s free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates and is made with all-natural ingredients that will make fine hair look fuller, and thicker hair more manageable.

OUAI Shampoo (In Fine)

Some reviewers say the OUAI shampoo has even helped with hair loss. “Beautiful shampoo … Helps with thickening your hair,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m 42 and using cheap shampoo and conditioner I was losing a ton of hair in the shower. This seems to help prevent that.”

Stock up on OUAI products while you can save 25% and watch your hair go from good to great in just a few washes.