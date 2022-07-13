Last Chance to Snag These Chic Oprah-Approved Sandals That Have Been Called ‘Heaven’ for Up to 38% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stylish, comfy, and Oprah-approved? We’re drooling too. No, we’re not messing around because one of the biggest sales amongst the thousands of products on sale during Amazon Prime Day is a beloved chic sandal from Vionic. If that brand sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen Vionic products on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2016, 2017, and even 2018. So you just know she adores this company as much as we’re about to.

For Amazon Prime Day, you can run to Amazon to grab a pair of chic sandals for nearly 40 percent off. But keep in mind, these are selling out crazy quickly! See why so many love them below.

The Vionic Bella Toe Sandal

is a comfortable and stylish pair of sandals that you can wear all summer long. These Oprah-approved kicks are not only super-cute but podiatrist-designed, meaning the footbeds are designed for optimal comfort. Available in dozens of colors, you can also customize these flats further by choosing whether you want a more narrow or wider shoe. (But we have a soft spot for the super-discounted giraffe print ones!)

With nearly 9,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s no wonder everyone is going gaga over these flip-flops. One Amazon shopper says they’re like “stepping into heaven” when wearing these: “These shoes have saved me! No more pain! I wear them all the time. Even walking around the house when I get up in the morning, I just slip them on so I’m not walking on hard tile. I love them! And I get a lot of compliments on how cute they are.”

Another shopper added, “I wish I could give these 10 stars. I love them… Within 10 minutes of getting them I walked 2 miles and for the first time had no pain in my big toe. I love the shoes, I’m going to order other colors.”

