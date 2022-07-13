Cricut Machines Are on a Rare Sale for an Unbeatable Price During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Known as the ultimate DIY machine for crafty mommas everywhere, the Cricut Maker is perhaps the one tool that can significantly up your do-it-yourself game. This precision cutting and embellishing machine is how the best crafters are achieving those awe-inspiring custom cards, iron-ons, banners, and more. Of course, all that creative magic doesn’t come cheap — unless of course, it’s Amazon Prime Day and Cricut machines are on on a rare sale!

With discounts of up to 19% off, Cricut is offering both its powerful, versatile Maker model and its full-featured Explore models at prices crafters can cheer about. Of course, Cricut offers hundreds of ready-to-make projects available online or you can custom design your own. The possibilities are practically endless! Whether you’re ready to get started on everyday craft projects or big-time DIY adventures, now’s the time to add a Cricut machine to your Amazon cart — before these rare Prime Day deals are gone!

The Cricut Explore 3 Starter Bundle lets you use six different tools for cutting and embellishing 100+ materials, including cardstock, vinyl, iron-on, and cork. Plus, this exclusive bundle also includes three rolls of Cricut Smart Vinyl Removable, one Red, one Maize Yellow, and one Permanent Shimmer, Gold. The Explore 3 model cuts twice as fast as its predecessor (the Explore Air 2), so you can bust out everything in record time!

The Cricut Explore Air 3

Don’t need the Smart Vinyl bundle? This Amazon deal is the same machine as above, but without the material included. Did we mention this Cricut allows for super-easy, super-long cuts up to 12 feet and does not need a mat to cut – it’s simply load and go! With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a cloud-based app that works on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android systems, you get access to thousands of customizable designs and templates to ace the DIY game.

The Cricut Maker 3 is the ultimate machine. It’s twice as fast as the Explore Air 3 and has 10 times more cutting power than any Explore series machines. This cutter is compatible with 13 tools (sold separately) exploring around 300+ materials to unleash your artistic skills. The tools work in line with materials like delicate fabric, paper, matboard, tooled leather, balsa wood, and more. Add more optional blades, tools, and accessories like Rotary Blade, Knife Blade, Scoring Wheels, and Foil Transfer Tool to make maximum use of this power-gadget.