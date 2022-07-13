Rubbermaid’s Prime Day Sale Includes a 60-Piece Set of Containers For Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you watch home makeover shows and drool over the perfectly curated kitchen shelves and expertly organized pantries, the Amazon Prime Day discounts of up to 30% off on these Rubbermaid containers are going to make you salivate. Remember when Kourtney Kardashian revealed her epic walk-in pantry that was practically her own grocery store? Well, now you could have that, too!

The epic sale on sets of Rubbermaid food storage containers offers an array of sizes, and they all have the brand’s reliable tight-fitting lids, feature stain- and odor-resistant materials, and are safe in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Plus, the see-through containers make it easy to identify the contents inside, and their stackable designs means you can keep your kitchen looking neat and tidy while also conserving space.

Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit better watch out: You’re about to contain your kitchen chaos and earn all the gold stars!

Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids

Featuring a built-in vent for splatter-resistant microwaving, the lids for this Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Container Set snap to each other and to the bottom of the containers for supreme stackability. Constructed from durable, BPA-free plastic, this set includes 30 containers and 30 lids.

Rubbermaid 44-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids

are airtight with secure latches on each piece, so spills will become a distant memory. The crystal-clear, durable Tritan plastic container makes it easy to see what’s inside and includes built-in vents that allow steam to escape so you can conveniently microwave food without removing the lid.

Rubbermaid 28-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers for Pantry with Lids

The clear, durable Tritan plastic of the Rubbermaid 28-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids make it easy to see food from any angle while also being shatter-resistant. The plastic is BPA-free and, of course, the kids are100% airtight.

Rubbermaid 12-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers

features a customizable, bento box-style food storage solution, complete with multiple tray inserts and a dressing cup to make meals customizable. The salad tray insert includes four divided compartments to keep toppings separate from greens until ready to eat. The removable snack tray allows for combos—like nuts and cheese, veggies and hummus, fruits and dip—to be stored in a single container.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container

