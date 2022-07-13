Nearly 5,000 Shoppers Say This ‘Must-Have’ Primer Is Their Holy Grail for ‘Preventing Oiliness’ — & It’s Just $14 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our makeup routines have gotten so much better than the dark days of hairspray as setting spray and sharpie brows. We’ve got the correct setting sprays, the right color foundation (probably thanks to Fenty Beauty), and of course: we know to prime. As LGBTQ+ superstar YouTuber NikkieTutorials says, “Not to prime is a crime.” Primer is the key to holding our makeup together all day and having it look fresh. A good primer is a game-changer for a makeup routine, so logically, you need an amazing one. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, we may have found it.

Literally, thousands of customers have been raving about this adorable, amazingly smelled primer. Some call it a “must-have,” while others deem it the “best primer.” Either way, our eyes are on it while it’s on sale for Prime Day.

The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

is a powerful and hydrating primer that reportedly helps you extend your makeup’s usual wear to 16 hours. Along with that, the vegan primer is said to be able to help even your skin tone and minimize texture. Made with marshmallow root extract, this primer has so many properties to give your skin such a smooth finish.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply a dime-sized amount on your skin with your fingertips after moisturizing, and before foundation.

Now thousands of Amazon customers are obsessed with this primer, with one Amazon customer referring to it as “the absolute best primer I have ever used.” They added, “It is light and moisturizing, leaving your skin feeling supple and provides a great base for any makeup. It does a wonderful job keeping your makeup fresh all day and preventing oiliness from popping through. Even in 100-degree summer heat with 85% humidity, my face stays fresh all day… This stuff is simply magical.”

Another reviewer added that this is a “must-have” saying: “I love this!!! Idk where it’s been all my life but I will keep it in my makeup routine from now on! Great to keep a nice glow. Keep makeup looking fresh all day! Smells good enough to eat! It’s just amazing! A must-have!”

