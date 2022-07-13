This Hysterical TikTok-Viral Card Game Is Fun for the Whole Family & Is 30% Off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Family game nights never go out of style and with all the new releases we find on Amazon, it never stops being fun as well. Now, card games have been all the rage in recent years, with one text-style game being in nearly every other TikTok we see. This one card game has been all over Tiktok, with so many people creating hilarious variations of their own. One of the most viral videos came from a TikTok account with the tag name @thelilgoofball, which has garnered over two million likes. Now this game is a bit raunchy, so the makers made a family-friendly version that people can’t get enough of.

For Amazon Prime Day, you can get the hilarious family friendly card game on rare sale for 30 percent off.

Courtesy of WHAT DO YOU MEME?

New Phone, Who Dis? Family Edition $13.99, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The New Phone, Who Dis? Family Edition

game is a hilarious game that everyone in your family is bound to enjoy. You only need three players (or up to 20) to get the most out of this simple-to-follow card game. With 240 family-friendly Inbox cards and 300 family-friendly Reply cards, even your youngsters will catch on in no time! All you have to do is three simple steps to play.

Per the brand, players rotate drawing an “inbox card” while everyone else grabs a funny “reply.” Once everyone has the cards down, the person who drew the “inbox card” picks the funniest reply. Also remember, one card equals one point!

One Amazon review raved about the pop culture family game, saying: “It was easy enough to learn fast and was a fun card against humanity type game you can play with your whole family. We have a great time playing.” Another review added, “My kids and I played this and just laughed and laughed and laughed. It’s a family version like Cards Against Humanity. Its funny and for the most part I didn’t have to explain too much. Kids 8-12 were playing and we had a great laugh. Well worth the money.”