Shoppers Are In Love With These Luxurious Area Rugs That Gets ‘Tons of Compliments’ & They’re Up to 82% Off This Prime Day

Looking for a sign to give your home a new look? Well, Amazon Prime Day gives the perfect excuse to decorate your home with anything it may or may not need — but who’s judging when there are so many amazing deals. And the easiest way to spruce up every space in the household? Area rugs. They come in so many colors, sizes, and designs to fit any decor taste while also making a room feel so much more welcoming. Luckily, we’ve found the most stylish yet affordable rugs to add to your cart immediately. Loloi Rugs will elevate your home with their vintage look, and they’re deeply discounted right now. These artisanal rugs are up to 82 percent off, and it’s literally the best deal we’ve seen in a while.

But there are only a few hours left to snag these incredible markdowns before Prime Day ends. You’ll need to be a Prime member, but if you’re not, don’t worry. You can still sign up for a free 30-day trial here and get instant access to all the huge Prime Day deals. And we recommend you nab these Loloi Rugs first while there’s still time. So, take a look at a few of these discounted Loloi rugs below for the chicest home upgrade.

Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-15 Terracotta Area Rug

Image: Loloi. Courtesy of Loloi.

Make your new centerpiece this Terracota/Sky rug

from Loloi’s Loren collection. This classic piece brings the old world to a modern home with over 10 colors to choose from. And they’re all on major sale. Best part? They’re up to 83 percent off on select sizes.

Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-15 Terracotta / Sky Area Rug $62.99, originally $359 on Amazon.com

Loloi II Layla Collection LAY-03 Olive Area Rug

Image: Loloi. Courtesy of Loloi.

The Layla collection of rugs is as traditional as they are timeless thanks to its beautiful vintage print. This olive and charcoal-hued carpet

is incredibly durable as it can withstand heavy foot traffic, is stain-resistant, and more. Save nearly $189 in this particular color and size.

Loloi II Layla Collection LAY-03 Olive / Charcoal Area Rug $70.06, originally $259 on Amazon.com

Loloi II Teagan Collection TEA-03 Ivory / Sand Area Rug

Image: Loloi. Courtesy of Loloi.

There are only a few hours left to save a whopping $344 on this neutral rug

. A part of Loloi’s Teagan collection, this oriental pattern rug will look sophisticated wherever you place it.