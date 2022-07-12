Get a Bag of TikTok-Famous Bocce’s Bakery Dog Treats for as Low as $5 During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your pup is lucking out this Amazon Prime Day, too! Between today, July 12, and tomorrow, July 13, you can save up to 25% on Bocce’s Bakery dog treats. Both you and your dog have a lot to wag your tails about.

Bocce’s Bakery specializes in wheat-free, all-natural dog treats baked in the U.S.A. and offers a variety of different flavors. The Campfire S’Mores dog treats

are a tasty blend of peanut butter, carob, and vanilla. They only contain 10 ingredients and 13 calories, and have a soft texture your pup will love.

Bocce’s Bakery Campfire S’More Dog Treats, originally $6.50

Image: Bocce’s Bakery Image: Bocce's Bakery

Buy Now $4.97 Buy now Sign Up

The Soft & Chewy treats

from Bocce’s Bakery are also wheat-free and only contain 9 recognizable ingredients: oat flour, peanut butter, bananas, rolled oats, coconut glycerin, molasses, flaxseed, vegetable oil, and citric acid. These sound so good that you may even want to try a bite!

Bocce’s Bakery Soft & Chewy Oven Baked Treats, originally $7.50

Image: Bocce’s Bakery Image: Bocce's Bakery

Buy Now $6.49 Buy now Sign Up

And what dog doesn’t love beef and cheddar? These Say Moo treats have over 1,600 five-star reviews, with one dog parent writing, “My pup LOVES them! She cannot get enough of them and they are a nice addition to our bedtime tea cookies by Bocce’s. I love that they print ALL the ingredients on their bag & they keep it simple and natural for the pups in our lives. They got my business for life.”

Bocce’s Bakery Oven Baked Say Moo Treats, originally $6.50

Image: Bocce’s Bakery Image: Bocce's Bakery

Buy Now $4.87 Buy now Sign Up

Your pups deserve a treat on Prime Day, too! And based on the reviews and ratings (and the hype on TikTok), Bocce’s Bakery all-natural dog treats are definitely going to be a hit in your household.