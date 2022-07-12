These 40% Off Eye Patches ‘Instantly Smooth Out Wrinkles’ & Are So Simple to Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All of us need a little pick-me-up now and again after a late night. And Patchology’s Rejuvenating Eye Gels are just the thing to cure our occasional dark circles and under-eye puffiness. You can normally pick up a pack of 30 patches for $50. But for Amazon Prime Day this year, Patchology’s pack of 30 is just $30.

Soaked in a hydrating blend of caffeine, hydrolyzed collagen, green tea, and the medicinal herb Centella Asiatica, the gels reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles with the cooling serum. All you need is to apply the gels for 5 minutes and then massage the serum into the skin. You’ll instantly look awake, refreshed, and ready to start your day.

And when used every day, Patchology’s Rejuvenating Eye Gels

will keep signs of aging and tiredness at bay so late nights will no longer plague you the next morning.

Patchology Rejuvenating Under Eye Gels, originally $50

Image: Patchology Image: Patchology

Buy Now $30 Buy now Sign Up

“Used these on the morning of my wedding day, because who gets a great night’s sleep the night before?!” one five-star reviewer commented. “Used them the next morning on the way to the airport at 4 am after our wedding, because who sleeps the night of their wedding?! … You may not be energized but it will look like you are. Pop then in the fridge and it’s an even better effect.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I put these patches on in the morning and they smooth my under eye lines and soothe the skin to give me a refreshed look. You can’t fight age but these patches certainly help to relieve puffiness and fine lines from having your face pressed against a pillow all night.”

Fight off dark circles and signs of aging with Patchology’s eye gels and save big while doing so. You save $20 and pick up a pack of 30 gels for just $30 this Prime Day.