Shoppers Swear This Blow Dry Brush Is ‘Better Than Dyson’ & It’s 33% Off For Prime Day

If you’ve been dying to try the Dyson Airwrap but just can’t justify dropping that much money on a hair tool, then you need to check out the T3 AireBrush Duo blow-dry brush

on Amazon. It’s currently on sale for 33% off this Prime Day, and Amazon shoppers say it’s actually better than the Airwrap.

The T3 AireBrush Duo is a blow-dry brush that comes with two different brush heads — one round brush and one paddle — that uses IonFlow technology to deliver “digitally controlled” heat that T3 says is 60% more consistent than standard blow-dry brushes. This helps keep the frizz down and makes your hair as polished as possible.

Normally, you’d have to shell out $190 to get your hands on the T3 AireBrush Duo. But for Amazon Prime Day, you can save 33% and pick one up for just $127.50.

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush, now $127.50, originally $189.99

“I have the Dyson Airwrap with the round attachment, the Revlon, the hot tools in all three brush sizes, and multiple others in lesser known brands,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “What drew me to this T3 one was the design of the actual brush head. The bristles are spread out on the T3 and not as abundant as others so I was curious to see how it stacked up. And boy do I prefer this T3 design! … This works so much better at giving me volume and not ripping my hair out!”

Another added, “This is a great dryer for fine hair. The key is to get your hair 80% dry and then use the T3. Fine hair should never be subjected to high heat and the T3 delivers great results without compromising the integrity of the hair … For us finer hair and even wavy-haired girls, this [is] a WIN!”

Pick up the T3 AireBrush Duo and get a professional blowout in your own home without having to drop hundreds.