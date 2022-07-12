This Margot Robbie-Approved Brand Has a Face Tightening Cream That Customers Say Showed ‘Immediate Results’ — Now Over 30% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since people first laid their eyes on Margot Robbie, people have been dying to know her skincare secrets. While the Aussie beauty has kept most of her routine under wraps, she did divulge she can’t live without Peter Thomas Roth’s correction pads. She raved about the brand as well, leaving us to realize that Peter Thomas Roth is a Robbie-approved brand. Besides the Suicide Squad star, Peter Thomas Roth products are beloved by so many other celebs like Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian, per Byrdie. And one of their bestselling, anti-aging products is on mega-sale for Amazon Prime Day.

For today only, you can snag this luxurious anti-aging cream for over 30 percent off, making it only $33. Both firming and smoothing, there’s a reason Amazon customers reach for the Peter Thomas Roth Temporary Tightener Cream.

Courtesy of Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth.

The Peter Thomas Roth Temporary Tightener Cream

is a nourishing serum that temporarily tightens the skin, smoothing the look of lines, pores, and even wrinkles. Made with Vitamin C and E, this serum also boasts some pretty crazy statistics from the brand’s studies. Per the brand, over 90 percent of users agreed that after four weeks, the product both worked instantly and made their texture appear smoother.

Now to use this, all you have to do is apply a layer on the skin and let it dry for up to seven minutes, per the brand.

One Amazon reviewer raved about the product, saying: “This stuff gets rid of wrinkles, period. I’m 73, with deep wrinkles in both cheeks. Just a small amount of this makes them all disappear and my face is completely ‘tight.’”

Another reviewer added, “This is a single, never-been-married, soon-to-be-engaged 50-year-old woman’s dirty little secret! Fantastic product!”

