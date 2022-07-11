Jessica Biel and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Secret to Glowing & Hydrated Skin Is This Pumpkin Seed Oil That ‘Transforms Skin’s Balance Within 2 Weeks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Once upon a time, we used to believe that looking like a celebrity required the most expensive beauty products. While there is some truth to that statement, we’re here to debunk the myth that achieving glowing and youthful-looking skin requires a 20-step routine. Instead, we recently learned that the skin of our dreams can easily come from one serum that Jessica Biel and Tracee Ellis Ross uses. The celebrity-loved serum is Savor Beauty’s Pumpkin Seed Serum, and it’s under $70.

Savor Beauty’s serum possesses multiple benefits like assisting with fighting acne, uneven skin tone and brightening the skin. Here’s how it works. The pumpkin seed serum, which is packed with vitamin E and zinc, helps to soothe breakouts thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. The serum’s formula also includes rosehip seed, which according to the brand, is “rich with antioxidants, such as carotenoids, which promotes cellular turnover and brightens skin.” And to finish off the ingredient list is meadowfoam — the key to plump and moisturized skin.

Shoppers also love the serum. One reviewer wrote, “I have been using this serum for years, morning and night, and love it! My skin is so luminous and bright, and it works perfectly on my sensitive skin. I highly recommend making this serum part of your daily skin care regimen. You will be amazed!”

Another said that the serum is “amazing enough to change my long-standing routine,” before adding, “[It’s a] new staple in my cabinet. I bsolutely love this oil not just for Gua Sha, but also regularly as a moisturizer in the mornings. My skin is pretty particular and gets so dry in Colorado — this doesn’t clog my pores, nor leaves me under moisturized. It’s perfect! The glow that comes with it is an added bonus.”

A final shopper raved about the serum’s benefits anda said that it “transformed skin’s balance within two weeks.” They also wrote, “I have combination skin and live in a very arid climate. I have found serums and lotions that help but have not fully or singularly resolved the imbalance of dry and oily skin, until this serum. I combine a single pump of this in the palm of my hand along with a little toner and use a jade roller to massage it in. My skin is refreshed and, for the first time in my adult life, balanced!”

If you haven’t found a serum that delivers on its promises, run, don’t walk to Savor Beauty’s website, and add the Pumpkin Seed Serum to your cart ASAP.