If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many women and men will experience hair thinning at some point in their lives. Whether hair loss is genetic or induced by stress, diet, fatigue, or pregnancy, everyone who is affected by it can agree on one thing: they don’t like it! Luckily, there are lots of treatments to try. And one brand’s strengthening serum is getting rave reviews about its dramatic results.

Klorane’s Strengthening Serum with Quinine and Edelweiss targets hereditary and sudden hair thinning by providing essential nutrients to hair and scalp. A natural alternative to hair loss treatments, the spray leads to hair that is visibly denser and stronger by slowing down hair fall, strengthening hair at the root, and boosting hair growth.

The celeb-approved brand — Miranda Kerr and January Jones love the French hair care brand’s dry shampoo — uses quinine extract for its strengthening properties to reduce hair thinning, while organic edelweiss boosts hair growth. The serum’s formula also includes manganese to help stimulate microcirculation and caffeine to invigorate the scalp. Vitamin B complex (B3, B5, B6, B7, and B8) provides nutrients for stronger, healthier-looking hair.

To use, simply apply 10 sprays directly on the scalp on towel-dried or dry hair. Massage in to the scamp and style as desired. Do not rinse. For best results, use 3 times a week for 3 months.

You can even use the serum application as an excuse to add a head massage into your self-care ritual: After spraying the scalp serum, massage the nape of the neck in a circular motion. Massage the temples with palms, in a circular motion. Massage the top of the head and the nape of the neck in a circular motion. Then, repeat the massages in the reverse order. Divine!

According to the company’s research in people with sudden, temporary hair loss who used the spray as directed, after one month, they reported that their hair was stronger with reduced hair fall. Within three months, their hair was denser and more resilient. One shopper raved, “My scalp loves it,” while another noted that it “smells heavenly.”

We’re sold! Plus, Klorane also has a great plant-based, thickening shampoo. So why not add both to your haircare regime? Your scalp and strands deserve the TLC.