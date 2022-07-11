If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the summer heat and humidity continue to rise, so does the hair volume of curly-headed women everywhere — and not in a good way. If your locks are headed for a full-on frizz fest, you might want to give this hair mask a try. Shoppers say it’s “worth every penny” and thanks to its incredibly reasonable price, you won’t have to break into your piggy bank to get the necessary coinage.

Enriched with shea butter, shea oil, cimentrio complex and wheat micro-proteins, the Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask from Rene Furterer is a rich, deep-conditioning treatment for very dry, damaged hair. The shea butter replenishes moisture deep down, nourishing from nourishes from within to restore softness, shine and manageability. The shea oil moisturizes and restores hair’s protective barrier, while the wheat micro-proteins repair the hair itself. Finally, the cimentrio complex helps fortify strands and prevent future damage

To achieve perfect frizz-free hair, simply use the Rene Furterer hair mask once or twice a week. Apply a small amount, section by section, from mid-lengths to ends. Leave in for two to five minutes, comb through to detangle, and then rinse thoroughly.

After using it just once, 97% of women felt hair was easy to detangle. After 15 days of use, 87% felt their hair was intensely nourished. As one reviewer puts it, this product “takes the frizz out of my hair” and “keeps it look[ing] smooth and soft in between washes.” One shopper loves it so much for her dry, curly hair, she’s used it for 24 years!

Ready for frizz-free hair this summer — and every summer from now on? We know we are!