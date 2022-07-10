Kate Middleton Reportedly Swears By the Same Mascara Princess Diana Adored For Getting Long & Voluminous Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When something’s royal-approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. But we found a mascara that’s approved by not one, but two iconic members of the British royal family.

For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes, she reportedly swears by the Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara for a fuller look. But do you know who else swore by this exact mascara? None other than Princess Diana. It’s true! Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell said in a YouTube video with Lisa Eldridge that she used three steps for the late princess’ lashes. She used a discontinued base and mascara combo but gave her lashes the sought-after effect by topping it off with the same Lancôme mascara.

And now, you can snag the same mascara from a myriad of stores.

The Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara is a buildable, voluminous mascara that is said to lift and separate lashes easily. Whether you want more natural or a more dramatic eye, this versatile mascara is said to be able to tackle either look.

Now, per the brand, you only need one coat for a natural look and add more for a super dramatic, bold look for the day.

Not only is this mascara royal-approved, but it has a cult following, with thousands of beloved customers swearing by it. One Sephora customer said, “I have been using this mascara for almost 20 years. I have tried all kinds of different brands and always come back to Lancôme Hypnose. Forever my number one. You can build it for thicker lashes without it looking chunky. People think I have lash extensions wearing this mascara. It’s magical.” Another added, “This is my all-time favorite mascara. It catches and lengthens every lash, and I can build to go as dramatic as i need. The formula is soft, and doesn’t irritate my eyes.”

Along with Sephora, you can snag this mascara at Ulta and the Lancôme website.

