Clean Your Makeup Brushes in Seconds With This ‘Easy-to-Use’ Tool for 33% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now it’s no secret that we love makeup and skincare. Red lipsticks? We have 20. Cleansers? Two drawers are full of them. Safe to say, if there’s a makeup sale, we’re all over it. But you know what we don’t love? The cleaning of the gallons of makeup brushes.

Some people clean their makeup brushes religiously. We don’t know them, but we’re sure they’re out there. Then there’s the rest of us: who really don’t clean their makeup brushes because it’s too time-consuming, never fully cleans it, and let’s face it: it’s boring.

We’ve seen the tips on TikTok, but we finally found the tool that may be able to take all the work out of brush cleaning. For only $20, you can snag this easy-to-use tool that can clean your brushes in seconds.

RICRIS RICRIS.

RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner $19.99, originally $29.99 on Amazon.com

The RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner

is an easy-to-use makeup brush cleaner that lets you clean your dirty makeup brushes in minutes. Both ergonomically designed and user-friendly, this can help you clean and dry your brushes in 15 seconds at most.

Whether you’re a professional or someone who always procrastinates cleaning their brushes, this tool has been deemed a must-have for all. Per the brand, all you have to do to get it started is put in 1/3 of water and put in two AAA batteries. Something to keep in mind is that the bigger the brush, the less water you need.

With over 12,000 reviews, customers adore this tool. One of the top reviews called it both “easy to use” and “effective” saying: “This thing is awesome! I’m not one to write reviews but it’s great and cleaned almost all of my brushes.”

Another review added that this “brings brushes back to life” saying: “This product is awesome and well worth the buy! Even tried it out on brushes that hadn’t been cleaned in over 6 months. Because it had been so long instead of using dish soap I tried a brush shampoo as seen in the pics and I was amazed. I’d recommend to anyone.”

