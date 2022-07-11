Target Has an $18 Dupe for the Barefoot Dreams Throw That Oprah’s Obsessed With

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I may live in a studio apartment, but that doesn’t mean I’m not secretly hoarding extra throw blankets in my closet. The minute that chilly weather hits, I can’t help but spend way too much time indoors and on the couch, and no couch moment is complete without the perfect throw to cuddle up with. Right now, Target has the perfect Barefoot Dreams throw dupe that’s majorly discounted thanks to Deal Days.

Beginning today and lasting until July 13, 2022, you can find discounts of up to 50 percent off on everything Target has to offer, including swimsuits, sandals, electronics, toys, furniture and more. It’s literally like scouring a sample sale without having to wait in lines of fight the crowds. Target didn’t hold back with this epic deal day and your favorite brands like Threshold, Jungalow and more are all on super sale with prices lower than you’ve ever seen before.

Just because winter is a few months away doesn’t mean you can’t stock up now—especially when the deals are this hot. Normally a Barefoot Dreams throw (which routinely makes Oprah’s Favorite Things list) retails for nearly $100. And Target sells the perfect dupe for around $25. But as part of Deal Days, prices are slashed even further. Right now you can pick up the Barefoot Dreams throw dupe in two different available colors for just $18.75.

Courtesy of Target.

Cozy Knit Throw Blanket

Cozy Knit Throw Blanket $18.75 (originally $25) Buy now Sign Up

This throw is the perfect size, coming in at 60 inches by 50 inches. It’s perfect for draping over a wooden chair or sofa, or just folding at the foot of your bed for some extra texture. Even though the fabric is chenille and ultra-soft to the touch, it’s actually machine washable so it’ll be easy to care for it. Just make sure to tumble dry low to keep the fabric as soft as ever for years to come.

This blanket usually comes in a handful of shades, but right now the only ones in-stock are a cream neutral color and an ivory white color. Whichever one you choose, it’s definitely going to add the perfect amount of cozy to all of your fall and winter activities, which will be here sooner than you think.