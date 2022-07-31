CVS. Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush The back-to-school season is a good reminder of refreshing your toiletries, like toothbrushes. This Oral-B Pro model is designed so the brush head perfectly surrounds each individual tooth to give a serious deep cleaning. Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush $71.99 Buy now Sign Up

La Roche-Posay Face Wash If you thought a universal face wash that anyone in your family can use and benefit from, no matter their skin concerns, was improbable, let us introduce you to La Roche-Posay's cleanser. It's hydrating and effective and has just as many anti-aging benefits as it does acne-clearing capabilities. What's more, the brand has Sarah Jessica Parker's approval. What more convincing do you need? La Roche-Posay Face Wash $11.99

Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails Adult Gummies Give your hair, skin and nails the love they deserve with these biotin-rich gummies. These scientifically tested vitamins even have the ability to support your energy metabolism. Gorgeous skin, nails and hair combined with the all-day energy you've been craving? Now that sounds pretty nice. Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails Adult Gummies $11.29

Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo If you love the scent of Sun Bum’s SPF, I have good news for you: the brand has a haircare line that has an equally heavenly aroma. Coconut oil, banana, and sunflower seed oil combine in this shampoo to nourish and cleanse your locks and scalp all at once.

Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo $9.99

Johnson's Shiny & Soft Kids' Shampoo with Argan Oil When you're updating your shampoo stash, do the same for your kiddos. This argan oil shampoo is tear-free and formulated to soften and smooth locks even after a day of play. Johnson's Shiny & Soft Kids' Shampoo with Argan Oil $5.99

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Drink Mix It's been a hot summer, and dehydration-driven headaches have been constant (from the weather and perhaps from the glasses of wine the night before). Combat those symptoms with these hydration packs that "provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water," per the brand. Life hack achieved. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Drink Mix $13.79