The Iconic Capri Blue Scent Comes In a Smart Home Diffuser That’s ‘More Effective Than Candles’ & It’s On Sale at Nordstrom

When it comes to keeping your home smelling good, it’s typical to reach for your favorite candles and room sprays that freshen up your space instantly. But that method gets costly, thanks to having to replace candles every few weeks if you burn them consistently. That’s where a smart diffuser comes in, and you can get the perfect one (on sale) right now at Nordstrom.

Meet Pura — a smart device that uses a brand-specific app to control how much fragrance the diffuser dispenses. The device has a circular design with a removable lid to hold the fragrance cartridges in place. It also has an ambient light that acts as a nightlight once you turn the diffuser on. So how does it work?

Once you open the Pura device, you add the two cartridges in their place and then set up your app. Once the Pura app is ready to go, you can control the levels of the fragrances, how long it expells from the diffuser, and you can even turn it on and off from the app too, which makes it convenient when you want to come home to your favorite scent.

And speaking of scents, one that shoppers can’t get enough of is the cult-favorite Capri Blue. The Capri Blue fragrance has notes of oranges, grapefruit, and strawberries, with undertones of vanilla and sandalwood. The combination of fragrances makes the scent light and airy throughout your home.

One shopper wrote that they were “obsessed” with the fragrances, before adding, “oh the smells…it’s perfection and love how you can adjust the scent strength and set a schedule.”

“Such a great way to diffuse clean scent in your home,” another reviewer mentioned. “[It’s] way better and more effective than candles. I love that I can personalize what and how Intense the scent will be. And who doesn’t love Capri blue volcano?! I think it’s the perfect gift.”

A final shopper said, “I got this thing with high hopes and it didn’t disappoint! I have a smallish living room and it is more than capable of filling it with a pleasing scent. But the best feature has to be in app where it will stop when you leave the house and resume when you come back.”

You can also snag a second diffuser on sale now, too!

Want to see what all of the talk is about? Head to Nordstrom now before it’s too late to grab your own diffuser packed with the loved Capri Blue scent.