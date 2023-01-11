Jamie Oliver’s Newest Cookbook Is Finally Here & It’s Full of Easy One-Pan Meals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even when we’re in the mood to cook an elaborate meal, layered with complex flavor, we still never want to deal with the dishes afterward. For a long time, it seemed like a heap of pots and pans was just par for the course with most meals, but one-pot, one-pan, and sheetpan recipes have been popping up more and more lately, even from some of the most renowned chefs and cookbook authors of our day. These aren’t the condensed soup and “cream-of-X” casseroles that many of us grew up with, but rather fresh and modern, internationally-inspired recipes that prove you can eat well without having to spend an hour scrubbing dishes after dinner. The latest entry into the one-pan meals game? Jamie Oliver’s One, which is on sale now at 30% off!

Back in July 2022, Oliver shared a sneak peek of his newest cookbook in a video on Instagram, and even just briefly seeing photos of the recipes in his book made us practically start drooling.

The book features one-pan, sheetpan, and one-pot recipes, and everything from frying pan pasta to roasts and all-in-one-veggie meals is included in the fray. Though only just released, the new cookbook already has racked up more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a fantastic 4.6 stars.

“Loving the style and set up of this cookbook,” raves on shopper. “For my family of five, including three teenagers this couldn’t have come at a better time.”

“We are all conscious of food prices and bills and along with every recipe in this book being simple, in one pan for easy management and cleanup, every recipe has only 8 (easy to find at your local supermarket) ingredients,” she continues.

Related story Trader Joes' Unique New Seasoning Blends Have Fans Divided

Another happy home chef said in their review: “Jamie delivers another great book, brilliant recipes and as the title says .. all in one pan! What’s not to like?”

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

One: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver $24.50 Buy now

Oliver says that what he wanted to achieve is “simplicity,” and “to maybe, hopefully…convince you to have a go” at cooking at home, since Oliver says that the data shows that people are actually cooking less and less for themselves. He’s been working on this for awhile, featuring easy but flavorful recipes in some of his other cookbooks, like 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food.

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

Jamie Oliver's 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food $19.29 Buy now

This is Oliver’s 20th cookbook, and he says of the experience, “it’s always exciting, it never gets boring.” He even seemed to be fighting back tears as he looked through the recipes and photos in the book. “Beautiful, simple, one-pan wonders,” Oliver says. “I wrote it to really be useful,” shared the chef, who hopes that it will help people make delicious and nutritious meals for themselves on nights when doing the dishes for an hour after you eat just isn’t an option. Snag your copy of One here, while it’s discounted and before it sells out!

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Clean a Le Creuset Dutch Oven

