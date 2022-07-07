Costco Is Selling a “Stunning” Console Table That Customers Are “So Tempted” To Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Costco is our favorite place to buy dessert (hello, chocolate cheesecakes!). It’s also the best place to get great deals on beauty, like during Costco’s Cetaphil sale that runs through July 24. But don’t let yourself get too dazzled by the Costco bakery and beauty sections, or you’ll miss out on some of the best deals in the store: furniture. Costco is known for having great deals on sofas and sectionals, but the latest furniture item that’s caught our eye is one of the best finds yet.

It’s a gorgeous 70″ console table with ornate glass and wood front cabinet lowers from Craft & Main. Instagram fan account @CostcoHotFinds spotted it at their Costco, and it looks like this piece of furniture is only available in stores, not online. The console comes in a striking dark navy blue color. It can be used as a console table for your television, or you can even turn it into a bathroom vanity. Whichever room you decide to put it in, this console table at Costco will make a dramatic impact, and Costco members can get it for $699.99 in stores.

What if you don’t have a Costco membership? We’ve got you covered. We found a few similar console tables across the web that you can get for a pretty great price, even without a membership. Take a look:

This 69-inch console cabinet

has a similar vintage-chic vibe to the one at Costco, with four mirrored glass and wood-fronted doors, and two adjustable intertior shelves. It comes in a light blue-grey color, along with five other more neutral color options. It’s also currently on sale for 24% off, making it cheaper than the Costco option.

This accent cabinet has a georgeous, ornate wood design on the glass cabinets that draws the eye, while also helping to mask the contents of the cabinet, in case you’re storing piles of electronics and old DVDs in there like we always do.

Any of these console cabinet options could help elevate your decor, from the living room to the bathroom. But if your heart’s set on the Costco option, you can sign up for a membership here.

