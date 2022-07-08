If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Between Amazon Prime day and Deal Days at Target, you better get your credit card ready. Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a list of things you’ve been meaning to buy floating around in your head, and then noticing that practically every store you shop at is majorly slicing prices for summer shopping.

If you’ve been in the market for anything to spruce up your home, Target just put tens of thousands of items on sale ahead of Deal Days, which starts on July 11, 2022. If you don’t want to wait until then, you can already find prices slashed across all the home categories. If you’ve been meaning to replace your old coffee maker, spruce up your dining area or finally get the bedside lamp you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to load up your cart. Personally, I’ve got my eye on some floor cushions that I’ve been meaning to pick up so I can host more parties this summer. Target has some seriously cute stackable options that are perfect for small spaces.

No matter what corner of your home you’re shopping for, we scoured through the discounts to pick out the best deals you’ll find on the site right now.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with 22oz Reusable Tumbler

Courtesy of Target.

The second temperatures rise above 75 degrees, it’s iced coffee-only for me. This cute Mr. Coffee maker brews up iced coffee in a flash and it’s $10 off right now.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with 22oz Reusable Tumbler $24.99 (originally $34.99) Buy now Sign Up

Threshold Floral Placemats

Courtesy of Target.

You’d be surprised how much adding a pop of color to your table can transform the entire space. These placemats are on sale for less than the cost of a latte, so stock up now.

Threshold Floral Placemats $4.25 Buy now Sign Up

Jungalow Ceramic Table Lamp

Courtesy of Target.

This lamp literally looks like it’d go for hundreds of dollars at a boutique furniture store, but you can pick it up for just $56 right now.

Jungalow Ceramic Table Lamp $56 (originally $70) Buy now Sign Up

Opalhouse Antique Mirror

Courtesy of Target.

This accent mirror is perfect for making a small space look larger. Use it above a desk to create a vanity or just hang it on any lingering blank wall in your home.

Opalhouse Antique Mirror $41.25 (originally $55) Buy now Sign Up

Threshold Embroidered Pillow

Courtesy of Target.

Adding a few throw pillows to your space is one of the easiest ways to liven up a space. Plus, they don’t have to cost a fortune. This pillow is on sale for $15.

Threshold Embroidered Pillow $15 (originally $20) Buy now Sign Up

Dirt Devil Cordless Vacuum

Courtesy of Target.

Why have I been thinking cordless vacuums ran in the $100s of dollars? This one normally goes for $40 but it’s on sale now for $10 less.