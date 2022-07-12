These Prime Day Robot Vacuum Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up — Here’s How to Save Hundreds on Roombas & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and it’s the perfect opportunity to get that splurge-worthy item you’ve been eyeing. And if a robot vacuum has been on your wish list for a while now, then these Prime Day deals might make you finally click that “buy” button.

If you’re looking to pick up the top-tier robot vacuum, then the iRobot Roomba i7+

is the one you need to check out. First, it’s a whopping 50% off today! Plus, the i7+ learns the layout of your home so it can clean in tight, effective rows back and forth, and won’t miss a single spot. It can effortlessly glide over hardwood, tile, carpeting, and uneven flooring, and by way of your home assistant or the iRobot app, you can activate your Roomba with just your voice.

This model also comes with an automatic dirt disposal that can house dirt for up to 60 days. “I have been using the iRobot Roomba i7 for about a month. It is SO expensive, and I have been actively looking for things that it does “wrong” or that I don’t like,” one five-star reviewer joked. “Needless to say, I have failed because it is AWESOME.”

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal,$499, originally $999.99

Shark also sells a high-quality vacuum called the AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum

that can also be controlled through an app on your phone or through your Alexa devices. The Shark vacuum maps out the layout of your home so you can tell it where to specifically clean, or if there are areas it should avoid.

“This vacuum does EVERYTHING FLAWLESSLY,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Thick rugs are no problem, and bathmats have the same perfectly vacuumed lines my carpets and rugs have … This vacuum has really changed my life. My home is not constantly battling dog hair anymore, my floors, rugs, mats, and every room ALL look amazing and I barely have to lift a finger to get this all done every day.”

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, now $249, originally $549.99

If you’re new to the robot vacuum game and want to start with something simple yet effective, the iRobot Roomba 692

is a great model to start with. It glides over all types of flooring and has powerful suction that lifts away all dust, dirt, and hair. You can customize your cleaning schedule and control the vacuum through the iRobot app. A single charge gives you 90 minutes of cleaning time, and the Roomba will automatically dock itself back on the charger when it’s done vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now $179, originally $299.99

The iRobot Roomba 14+ EVO

robot vacuum features a 20% larger battery than the standard Roomba, which means it can clean for longer periods of time. It’s quiet, app-controlled, and cleans various surfaces with powerful suction and detail brushes. And when the job is complete, it empties itself into the dirt disposal bin.

“This is one of my Top 10 purchases EVER!” one reviewer wrote. “Works perfectly, gets all the areas we humans don’t usually get to (under the couch/bed) and suction is really good … I leave for work and my house gets clean.”

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, now $399, originally $649.99

Now’s the time to kick vacuuming by hand to the curb.

