The Secret Beauty Tool Jackie Kennedy Used to Maintain Her Perfectly Coiffed Hair Is Discounted for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

According to her makeup artist Peter Lamas, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy prolonged the life of her perfectly-coiffed blowout by sleeping on a silk pillowcase every night. And now you can too, without needing that Onassis budget. As part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, there are two high-end silk pillowcases available that will keep your frizz in check Jackie O-style, and rumor has it these silk pillowcases may just improve your skin texture, too.

Nordstrom card holders can gain early access to the Anniversary Sale right now before the sale goes live on July 15. So if you’re a Nordstrom frequent flier, you can pick up one of these high-quality silk pillowcases before they get scooped up on sale day.

The BLISSY silk pillowcase is made with 100% hypoallergenic Mulberry silk. It comes in 12 different colors as well as three different sizes. “My hair stylist raves about how her silk pillow made her hair and skin feel compared to regular cotton pillow cases,” one reviewer wrote. “I wanted to give it a try and I am so happy that I did!”

Nordstrom normally sells the BLISSY Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for almost $80. But during the Anniversary Sale, you can pick one up for as low as $56.

And for those wishing to splurge a bit on themselves, the SLIP Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set is also available on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. A set of two SLIP silk pillowcases normally would set you back $220, but sale shoppers can snag them for just $154.

“I have been using silk pillowcases for the past few years and I can’t imagine life without them,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They absolutely reduce hair tangling and are cool and comfortable to sleep on. These are great quality. Highly recommend!”

Jackie Kennedy’s secret is out of the bag and now we can all have gorgeous long-lasting blowouts and frizz-free hair for days.