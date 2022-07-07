Shoppers Say This TikTok-Famous Scar Gel Is ‘Worth Every Penny’ & ‘Makes Scars Invisible’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have acne scars, surgical scars, or even deep wrinkles, you’ve probably tried a handful of different creams and treatments that promise to remove them (to no avail). But if you haven’t tried Dr. Zenovia Skincare’s Scar Gel Treatment, then you may be one last try away from your holy grail serum.

The scar gel has blown up on TikTok recently, with people saying that it’s completely transformed their skin. And the reviews of the product on the Sephora website say the same. So, what’s the magic at play here?

The Dr. Zenovia Scar Gel Treatment is a medical-grade, silicone-based formula that creates a protective barrier over a scar to help that damaged skin better recover. It contains bromelain, which is an enzyme that softens the look of textured, scarred skin, and REG-ulate360 Complex, which helps restore the appearance of hormonally imbalanced skin.

The formula is cruelty-free, paraben-free, formaldehyde-free, and can be used on a variety of different skin textures.

“Great for dark spots & acne marks!!” one five-star reviewer said. “I struggled badly with dark spots on my face. They seemed like they continued to get darker, even when wearing sunscreen. Dr. Zenovia Skincare Scar Gel Treatment made my scars go from night to day. I have so much more confidence. Most of my dark spots have disappeared!”

“I really like the Dr. Zenovia skincare products,” another reviewer wrote. “I really like this product because it’s light and gentle. It doesn’t burn or even smell like anything. To me, this is the first actual scar gel that has given me results for the multiple scars I’ve acquired throughout the years. This product retails for $48 but once your scar is barely even visible if not gone then [you’re] going to think it’s worth it!”

So if you’re done dealing with the appearance of acne and surgical scarring, and other skin texture issues, give Dr. Zenovia’s gel treatment a try and watch your texture issues remarkably disappear.

