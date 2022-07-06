If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping things real, nobody does it quite like Kelly Ripa. The talk show host and supermom is always comically honest, whether it’s on-air or IRL. So, when we found out that she gave her stamp of approval to a batch of stain-free tanning drops, we had to check out what all the fuss is about. After all, there’s no better way to get a base tan for summer excursions and vacations than no-nonsense drops.

Ripa’s go-to tanning product is Tan-Luxe’s Self-Tan Drops, which are known and loved by beauty obsessives for their ability to create an even and realistic glow overnight.

“This product is kind of remarkable,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest during her show. “It stains nothing… You put it in your moisturizer and then you put it on and your tan develops slowly.”

Usually, these mess-free tanning drops retail for $50 for a 1-oz bottle, but today you can score one of the best beauty deals we’ve seen this summer, and get a supersize 3.2-oz bottle on sale for $42. That’s right. You can get the massive bottle for a cheaper price than the normal-sized one. You’ve gotta love HSN and its secret discounts.

Ripa is clearly onto something. In addition to being stain-free, these drops are essentially fool-proof. Simply add the drops to your moisturizer for a sun-kissed glow to develop. You can use it anywhere, from your face to your legs. And, you control how glowy you get. Simply add as many as 12 drops (the max recommended by the brand) to your lotion and you’ll see results in a matter of hours.

According to a consumer survey, 98% of users say the drops create an even streak-free tan and minimize the appearance of dark spots and blotches. What more could you want?

This is the kind of beauty hack you can use any season. If you’re wanting to look glowy for vacation, use the drops a few days before you take off. If you have a big date coming up in the middle of winter, add these into your routine the night before. No matter the occasion, they’ll help you look and feel good in no time.

If you want the glowy benefit of tanning drops but also love a skincare boost, this SPF serum combo is for you. It packs in hyaluronic acid into the brand’s coveted tanner and essentially works as a two-in-one product. What’s more, it comes with a bottle of SPF 30 (which also incorporates wrinkle-reducing hyaluronic acid).

The total value of this combo is $142, but you can shop it on sale today for $50.

If you’re more of a traditionalist, this tanning butter is for you. It works just like a lotion in that it softens and plumps your skin, but it has the added tanning benefit. This way, you’ll wake up glowing from head to toe.