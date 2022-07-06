Shoppers Love This ‘Incredibly Soft and Portable’ Pillow For Travel That Doubles as a Cozy Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about convenience, especially while traveling. Chances are your summer days are booked with a busy travel schedule, from road trips to international vacations. So, any product that can make traveling a bit easier is surely appreciated. Whatever mode of transportation, sleeping on the move can be difficult and uncomfortable. That’s why, a travel pillow is always an accessory you won’t regret. It provides extra support so you can easily doze off wherever you go. And what if we told you there’s a pillow that makes traveling a whole lot more comfortable? Amazon has a travel pillow that doubles as a cozy blanket

that makes the perfect tool for any jet-setter.

Some reviewers even called it a life-saver for long flights. “This blanket/pillow is the best investment for traveling. The blanket is a nice size, and it’s super soft and comfy,” said an Amazon reviewer.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow

Image: BlueHills. Courtesy of BlueHills.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow $28.45 Buy now Sign Up

It stays as a pillow within the case and then transforms into a blanket when taken out. Either form is super soft and lightweight, thanks to its plush material. The $29 pillow plus blanket truly comes in handy, whether you’re looking for a spot to relax or traveling for a long period of time.

Another reviewer vouched for this and said, “this blanket is incredibly soft and portable. I love how it fits neatly in its case, and how the case easily slips over the handle of your rolling suitcase.”

Take this travel pillow and blanket at Amazon

to as many different destinations for the best sleep. Every type of sleeper will love this new addition for their next trip.