Aldi Is Selling Your Favorite Trendy Outdoor String Lights for Under $15

Enjoy warm summer nights in your backyard with the glow of pretty string lights overhead. Aldi is selling these trendy lights that will give your backyard a vacation-like aesthetic, making you feel like you’re unwinding at a resort or dining at a charming European cafe. Turn these on in the evenings while you’re sipping a glass of wine or going for a dip in the pool. You can grab these cute lights for under $15 — and you’ll want to string them up all over your backyard!

Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared a picture of the stylish string lights at Aldi on Saturday. The ten-count Belavi Edison-bulb lights come in white or mosaic patterns and are just $14.99! You can pick up a box (or three!) during your next grocery run.

“Mosaic or White string lights and so much more (swipe the photos),” @aldifavoritefinds captioned the carousel of photos. “Three boxes of the string lights came home with me so stay tuned to see even more updates to our deck.”

@aldifavoritefinds mentioned they will be using these lights for their “#allALDI deck.” They shared pictures of their backyard deck on June 17, which they decorated for less than $500 almost exclusively from Aldi.

“Love these colorful lights- I want for my porch,” one person wrote.

“I got the mosaic lights! Love them!” another commented. Another wrote, “I bought the white string lights, love them!”

Both options are so pretty and come highly recommended from Instagram. Commenters even revealed each box comes with two replacement bulbs, making it an even better deal.

Your backyard is going to look so chic after hanging up these lights from Aldi!

