Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Prime Day

Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.

Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet, this deal comes with two samples of the Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Eye Cream. But remember that you need Prime membership to take advantage of this markdown. If you don’t have one already, sign up now to take advantage of all the beauty steals happening these next two days.

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum

Image: L’Oreal Paris. Courtesy of L'Oreal Paris.

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum $28.92, originally $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Midnight Serum is part of L’Oréal’s Age Perfect skincare line for mature skin. This night serum is loaded with antioxidants to help repair the skin and defend against environmental aggressors. It smooths out wrinkles, firms skin, and improves radiance. While you sleep, this powerful formula reveals millions of new cells for a younger and healthy-looking complexion.

L’Oréal claims improvements of fine lines after eight weeks, while it only takes a week for the skin to appear noticeably brighter. One reviewer said, “This [serum] is fantastic, it keeps me moisturized without breakouts, and my face looks plump, wrinkles a lot smoother.

Another reviewer added, “I’ve been using this product for almost two weeks, and I can say that I see a difference! It makes my face look healthy, smooth, and clear!”

This Jane Fonda-approved face serum leaves the skin luxuriously soft and moisture-rich once you wake up. And now that it’s under $30 for a limited time, don’t hesitate to stock up on a few.

So, check out L’Oréal’s Midnight Serum, that’s 17 percent off during Prime Day.