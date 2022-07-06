Costco Is Selling the Most Realistic Looking Artificial Trendy Houseplant We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nature is calming, but taking care of plants? Not so much. Luckily, artificial trees are trending on social media right now for good reason — you can surround yourself with the beauty of greenery without the stress of trying to keep it alive. Right now, Costco is selling one of the most realistic-looking houseplants, ever, and it will instantly elevate your home décor!

Instagram user @costcohotfinds spotted this artificial plant at their local store and posted a video about it on Saturday.

“🍌 It’s a Banana Tree at Costco and it doesn’t require water 💦 because it’s artificial! It’s beautiful!” she captioned the video of the gorgeous plant. It comes in a white pot with faux banana leaves that add depth and beauty to your space.

“Now, this is the kind of plant that would do well in my house,” she said in the video. “This 77-inch artificial banana tree at Costco is so beautiful, and it looks so real.”

“The pot it comes in is gorgeous too,” she added, before revealing the plant is listed at $149.99.

“A plant I can’t kill, that’s my kinda plant!!” someone said. Another added, “We have to get this!”

Others commented on the high price tag, but decided how nice it looks makes it worth it. “That’s really nice,” one person wrote. “Expensive, but given how many plants have failed to meet the success criteria for surviving in my indoor environment, it’s probably worth the price.”

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can find a similar tree available on Amazon .

This 6.5-feet tall bird of paradise palm tree is made with silk leaves, and it comes in a simple black pot that can be added to a bigger, decorative pot. It’s such a pretty piece to add to your home office, living area, or bedroom!

