Lululemon Shoppers Are ‘Absolutely Obsessed’ With This Windbreaker That Transforms Into a Belt Bag & It’s on Major Sale

Chances are you’ve run across the iconic Lululemon belt bag, whether in original or dupe form. This fan-favorite accessory keeps track of all your essentials everywhere you go. And most importantly, it looks anything but embarrassing, thanks to its modern design. So, it’s no surprise that this internet-famous bag is completely sold out online at Lululemon. Of course, the athleisure brand has other bag styles to shop, but we’ve found a new favorite that will make fanny pack lovers just as overjoyed. Lululemon shoppers are ‘absolutely obsessed’ with this windbreaker that changes into a belt bag. Lucky for you, the Evergreen Anorak is on major sale right now.

This top-seller is typically a pricey purchase that’s worth $148, but you can get it for under $100 during the Final Sale. It comes in either black or blue color block version that’s $99 and $89, respectively. Hurry up, though, both styles are quickly selling out, and only a few remain in stock.

Lululemon Evergreen Anorak

Image: Lululemon. Courtesy of Lululemon.

Nowadays, there are ultra-thin jackets that can be converted into a pouch. But we bet you’ve never seen a jacket transform into a stylish belt bag. Just like the Everywhere Belt bag, the Evergreen Anorak is designed for on the move. And as mentioned before, this water-repellent jacket folds into a convenient fanny pack that remains hands-free for any outing. “I love this jacket, and it is super cute. I have worn it running, hiking, around town, and it does great,” said a reviewer.

Overall, reviewers liked how functional the Evergreen Anorak is for daily use. While not in bag form, this tracksuit-like jacket features a roomy, relaxed fit with a bum-covering length along with a cinchable waist. It also has a hood and kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve.

Another reviewer added, “Love everything about this jacket! The colors, the fit, the functionality. Can’t say enough great things about it!”

So, snag Lululemon’s Evergreen Anorak on sale now before it sells out! This packable jacket is lightweight, breathable, and perfect for any outdoor excursion.

Evergreen Anorak Belt Bag Version

Image: Lululemon. Courtesy of Lululemon.

If you loved Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag, then the Evergreen Anorak is the next style to check out. It packs down into a convenient belt bag while not in jacket form.