Target’s Under-$20 Matching Family Pajamas Are Perfect for Every Day — & They Even Include Pets

When matching pajamas come to mind, you probably think of the cozy holiday season, with everyone gathered around the fireplace sipping mugs of hot chocolate. But with Target’s matching family pajama sets that are available year-round, you don’t have to wait for chilly weather to get in on the fun. Besides, when the holiday season rolls around, matching pajamas are usually the first thing to sell out, which provides a major headache for families looking to last-minute shop.

Target’s matching family pajamas that are available now offer much more than the typical red and green prints (though they still have those, if you’re interested). Think blue gingham, rainbow stripes, pastel plaid colors and much more. Even better, if your family includes a dog or cat that’s essentially like another member of the family, you can dress them up to match you. Some styles are even summer-approved since they’re totally breathable, complete with shorts and short sleeve top options.

Now that you have the run-down, here are our picks for the best, cutest, and most Insta-worthy matching family pajama sets that you can pick up right now at Target. Grab them for your partner and kids or throw a girls night in where you get your besties matching sets and enjoy wine and cheese at home. Any way you spin it, there’s something so fun about matching PJ sets, no matter what season or time of year it is.

Grey Striped Family Pajamas

These pajamas can be used all year long (just turn up the AC in the summer). These are so cute for a family getaway, a holiday or even just a random Tuesday when everyone needs some R&R at home.

Striped Dog and Cat Matching Family Pajamas

Remember when I mentioned that pets wouldn’t be left out of the fun? Pet sizes for both dogs and cats run from size XS to L.

Rainbow Striped Matching Family Pajamas

These were dropped in June as part of the Pride collection but they’re still available to shop now. I love that these come in shorts for the summer, which is a rare find when it comes to matching family pajama sets.

Heart Matching Family Pajamas

This colorful hearts set is perfect for Fourth of July, a family vacation to Disney World or a cuddly night in with Netflix and popcorn.

Red Striped 100% Cotton Matching Family Pajamas

If you want to get a head-start on the holiday season, this set is available in red and green. Pick them up for the whole family before they sell out.