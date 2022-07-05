You Can Save $120 on This Best-Selling Roomba Vacuum Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Why spend your summer indoors cleaning when you could be outside enjoying the warm weather? You don’t have to hire a house cleaner to keep your floors looking immaculate while you’re out and about — all you need is a Roomba. And now you can get one on Amazon ahead of Prime Day for less than $180. That’s almost 50% off!

The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

is currently on sale for 40% off its original $299.99 listing price. This updated version of the old classic works with an app on your phone (as well as your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device) so you can vacuum your floors while sitting on the beach. It uses a three-stage cleaning system automatically adjusts to lift dirt from carpets and hard surfaces and its side brushes tackle hard-to-reach corners.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Image: iRobot Image: iRobot

The iRobot Roomba has over 15,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one five-star reviewer writing that it’s the best robot vacuum they’ve ever tried.

“With the iRobot App, the machine can be told to clean, go to its dock or one can enter a schedule to tell the vacuum when to go to work,” they wrote. “Overall, I find this new model 692 to work the best of any robot vacuum we’ve had. It has the most powerful suctioning, the longest-lasting battery, and moves smoothly over multiple floor types.”

And another five-star reviewer loves how the Roomba can get to work without them being home, “This little robot goes under my furniture, climbs the threshold between rooms, does a fantastic job cleaning my many rugs,” they said. “It makes a bit [of] noise, but less than the standard vacuum. With the app, I can start it even when I’m not at home (or let it scheduled in advance) to come back to a clean home without experiencing the noise.”

You can save $120 on a brand new Roomba by acting on this Amazon deal today. A cleaner home with less work is just a click away.