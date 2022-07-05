This ‘Totally Waterproof’ Eyeshadow From Amazon Will Last All Day at the Beach & Is Virtually Sweat-Proof

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Raise your hand if this has happened to you more than a few times during the height of summer: You apply a gorgeous eyeshadow look in the morning, but come lunchtime, the entire look has been reduced to a puddle on and around your eye. In hot weather, powder and cream eyeshadows can mix with sweat and crease, melt, and get completely ruined in a matter of minutes. But the Julep eyeshadow stick from Amazon is completely waterproof to the point where you can actually wear it while swimming.

Available in 30 different shades in shimmer, metallic, or matte, the Julep stick eyeshadow stays on all day and won’t budge no matter how much you sweat or how many times you hit the ocean. And it’s meant to be worn outside — each eyeshadow stick is made with sensitive skin-friendly vitamin E, which protects against free radicals, and vitamin C, which treats environment-caused damage and improves skin tone and texture.

Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

And according to the over 18,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, these eyeshadow sticks are the real deal. They’re “totally waterproof,” as one reviewer wrote. “I’m the biggest fan of these eyeshadow sticks,” they continued. “I live in the tropics and I can go snorkeling and still have this eyeshadow on after half a day in the ocean. Absolutely incredible, no other eyeshadow could stand up.”

Plus, these eyeshadow sticks couldn’t be easier to use. “They give a saturated color payoff that lasts all day,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “LOVE the delivery system: twist up, no sharpening necessary, goes on super easy-no tugging, and has a blending sponge at the other end. But If you want to blend, do it quickly because the color sets fast.”

To remove, massage a gentle makeup removing oil onto the eyeshadow until the pigment breaks down.

You can hit the beach and look like a goddess all day thanks to the Julep eyeshadow sticks. The hardest choice you’ll have to make about adding this product to your makeup routine is which color to choose.