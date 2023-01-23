Amazon Shoppers Say This $7 Carpet Cleaner Works ‘Magic’ on Tough Stains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With all the kiddos trekking in and out of the house all day long, with slushy boots, grubby snack-covered fingers, and whatever other mysterious grime they seem to get covered in the second they leave the house, your carpets are probably going to need constant TLC. Luckily, Amazon has you covered, as always, with the cleaning product that will save your floor coverings from anything your children can (and will) throw at them (literally). Let us introduce you to Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover.

Though you may not have heard of it before, reviewers are touting it as “magic” and suggesting its ingredients are “pixie dust and incantation,” it’s that good. Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover works on any colorfast carpets, upholstery, and materials that can be safely dampened with water. Its surfactant action removes pet accidents, grease, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, grime, and even most old stains.

Oh, you don’t know what “surfactant action” means? Yeah, we don’t either. So, we found a great explanation on the chemistry of cleaning from The Cleaning Institute. Without being too science-y, surfactants basically trap the dirt inside it and let it be washed away. I mean, that does sound like magic!

Because Folex is water-based, odor-free, non-magnetic, non-flammable, and contains no solvents, it’s safe to use around children and pets if used as directed. Plus, there’s no rinsing, vacuuming, or waiting to see results. In other words, more magic.

So, let your kids be as messy as they want to be this winter, safe in the knowledge that you can wield your own magic cleaning wand in the form of a 32-ounce bottle of Folex. Your carpet stains will be removed so fast you’ll still have plenty of time to ride your unicorn and spin straw into gold.