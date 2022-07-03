This ‘Must-Have’ $14 Fabric Shaver With Over 93,000 Amazon Reviews Is Said To Easily Remove Fuzz & Lint

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have a stain stick for pesky stains, and lint rollers for cat hair — but what about fuzz? You know what we’re talking about: the little, stubborn pieces of lint and fuzz that get stuck to our sweaters and couches. We’ve tried picking them off individually (and other questionable ways we saw on Pinterest) to no avail. However, we found a handheld product that may be a game-changer.

While pursuing Amazon, we found a fabric shaver that claims to remove those pesky pills and fuzz in seconds. For only $14, you can snag this tool with nearly 100,000 reviews on Amazon (And over a third of the reviews are crazy positive!)

Check out the details below.

The Conair Fabric Shaver

has gained a cult following around it for its powerful capabilities and easy-to-use functions. Whether it be little lint or fuzz, this shaver claims to remove it all from your furniture and/or clothing with ease. Both convenient and ergonomically designed, this travel-friendly cleaning solution can basically do all the work for you.

Now, per the brand, operating it is super easy. All you have to do is put in the batteries, adjust the tool the way you wish, and press the “on” button.

What’s even more impressive than its capabilities is the fact that it was a whopping 4.5 stars from over 93,000 reviews. You read that right.

One of the top Amazon reviews called it a “must,” saying: “This. Is. A. Must. Have!… I have used it almost every day… This thing is amazing! I’ve never liked our couch. It’s old and looks a bit grungy. But after using this on it, I don’t mind it as much.” They added, “Just trust me when I say you need this. Put it in your cart and buy it. You will not be disappointed!” And they also uploaded a video of them using it, and we’ve been re-watching the super-satisfying video with no shame.

Conair Fabric Shaver $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

